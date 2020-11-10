Iran pardons 157 prisoners with security charges

TEHRAN – Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili announced on Tuesday that the Judiciary has pardoned 157 prisoners convicted of security charges.

At a press conference, Esmaeili said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or commute the jail terms of 3,780 prisoners sentenced by the public and Islamic revolution courts in Iran.

It came upon a proposal by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadeq (AS), IRNA reported.

Esmaeili said that from the mentioned number, 2301 prisoners were freed from prison, 157 of whom with security charges that had participated in the riots of the past three years.

