Croat cycling tourist publishes Iran travelogue

TEHRAN – Croatian musician and percussionist Hrvoja Rupcica has recently published a travelogue on his cycling tour across Iran.

Entitled “In the Land of Noble People”, the book describes Rupcica’s great motorcycle journey through the vastness of the ancient land of Iran, in which he questions the personal and collective values of the global world and calls it a spiritual journey.

The book has been published by the V.B.Z. d.o.o., a Croatian publishing company including bookstores and online sales, and is available online.

Last year, the deputy tourism minister, Vali Teymouri, announced that "foreign travelers with motorcycle above 250cc are allowed to enter and ride in Iran".

Many international travelers to the country say that traversing Iran equals an endless charm, as it embraces so many diverse cultures and landscapes.

Iran has numerous tourist spots to offer foreign tourists such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

