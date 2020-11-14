Legacy of Iranians in Africa on the verge of destruction

TEHRAN –Kilwa Kisiwani, a historical island in Tanzania, which was ruled by Iranians in the 11th century, is on the verge of destruction.

The island was sold to Ali bin Hasan, son of the ruler of Shiraz, in the 11th century. He married the daughter of the local African king and he later came to power, when formed a fortified the city with international trade.

One of the highlights of the historical structure of the island is the Great Mosque of Kilwa, which was founded in the 10th century and is one of the earliest surviving mosques on the Swahili Coast.

However, the mosque and other historical and ancient monuments are being ruined due to the ocean waves, humidity, and agricultural activities and grazing livestock in the surrounding areas, CHTN quoted Morteza Rezvanfar, a member of the scientific board of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, as saying on Saturday.

Although the island was inscribed on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1981, its preservation is being neglected, he added.

The island can be reached by bus from Dar es Salaam and then by coastal aviation. However, visiting ancient ruins need a permit, which can be easily obtained from the local government.

