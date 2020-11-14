Italian diplomat visits Iranian ceramic art exhibit in Tehran

TEHRAN – The first secretary of the Cultural and Press Section at the Embassy of Italy in Tehran, Yaroslava Romanova, has paid a visit to the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

Ebadreza Eslami, the director of the center who is also an advisor to the deputy culture minister for artistic affairs, and Hirbod Hemmat-Azad, the director of the biennial who is also director of Iran’s Ceramic Artists Association, accompanied Romanova during the visit, the Niavaran Cultural Center announced on Saturday.

Romanova praised the artworks on display at the biennial and said that her country welcomes any suggestion from the Niavaran center to organize mutual art events.

She announced that her plans to expand cultural relations with Niavaran is a new season of cultural ties between Iran and Italy, which will begin after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eslami also stressed the need for an increase in mutual cultural relations with the European countries, and said, “I’m really interested in signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Niavaran and a major Italian historical center.”

“Such an MOU can help foster the collaboration and interaction between Iranian and Italian artists,” he added.

The 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art opened on October 31 and will run until November 27 at the center located in northern Tehran.

The International Academy of Ceramics (IAC) is the “spiritual sponsor” of the biennial this year.

Located in Geneva, Switzerland, the academy was founded in 1952 by Henry J. Reynaud, who chaired the academy until his death in 1964.

The goal of the IAC is to stimulate friendship and communication between professionals in the field of ceramics in all countries.

Photo: Italian diplomat Yaroslava Romanova (C) and the organizers visit the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

MMS/YAW

