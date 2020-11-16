Cinéma Vérité to screen Gregory Monro’s “Kubrick by Kubrick”

TEHRAN – “Kubrick by Kubrick”, a documentary by the French filmmaker Gregory Monro will be screened at the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) as the main organizer of Cinéma Vérité has selected a variety of top documentaries to screen during the festival, which will be held totally online from December 8 to 15 due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Kubrick by Kubrick” is a rare and transcendent journey into the life and films of the legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, featuring a treasure trove of unearthed interview recordings from the master himself.

Kubrick was an American motion-picture director and writer whose films are characterized by his dramatic visual style, meticulous attention to detail, and a detached, often ironic or pessimistic perspective. An expatriate, Kubrick was nearly as well known for his reclusive lifestyle in the English countryside as for his painstaking approach to researching, writing, photographing and editing his infrequent but always much-debated films.

“Stanley Kubrick’s mark on the legacy of cinema can never be measured. He was a giant in his field, his great works resembling pristine pieces of art, studied by students and masters alike, all searching for answers their maker was notoriously reticent to give. While he’s among the most scrutinized filmmakers that ever lived, the chance to hear Kubrick’s own words was a rarity until now,” the Tribeca film festival wrote in a statement for the documentary where it had its world premiere in spring in New York.

“Unspooling exclusive new recordings of detailed interviews with the mythic director spanning 30 years that ruminate on his philosophies, documentarian Gregory Monro weaves a tapestry of archival footage with the rhythm and care of a consummate historian relishing in his discoveries. No stranger to investigating legends of the screen, Monro’s exuberant and lyrical cinematic essay is vital. Taking viewers on a journey beyond Jupiter, “Kubrick by Kubrick” celebrates the essence of what film means to those who make it, and those who watch,” the statement added.

Monro is an International Emmy nominee for his documentary “Michel Legrand”, and “Let the Music Play”.

He also directed the documentaries “Calamity Jane: Wild West Legend”, “James Stewart/Robert Mitchum”, “The Two Faces of America” and “Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown”.

Photo: “Kubrick by Kubrick”, a documentary by the French filmmaker Gregory Monro.

