Resistance festival announces documentary lineup 

TEHRAN – The 16th Resistance International Film Festival announced on Tuesday the lineup for the documentary competition.

Among the films are “Kohanz Devotees” by Majid Rastegar, “Women with Gunpowder Earrings” by Reza Farahmand, “Badieh Memories” by Sassan Fallahfar, “Fire in Golestan” by Hojjatollah Es’haqi and “Bullets” by Morteza Payehshenas and Hossein Momen.

Also included are “Children of Night” by Behruz Nuranipur, “Mosul after Fire” by Mahyar Zahed, “Mehdi, Kill Iraqi Force” by Abdolreza Nematollahi, “Gaza”, a co-production of Ireland, Canada and Germany by Garry Keane and Andrew McConnell, and “Forgotten on Sinjar” by Igal Hecht from Canada.

“Women with Gunpowder Earrings” received the award for best feature-length documentary at the first part of the festival which was held in September.

The film tells the story of Nur, a female journalist who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against the ISIS terrorists.

“Gaza” is a portrait of a people attempting to lead meaningful lives against the rubble of perennial conflict and going beyond the reach of television news reports to reveal a world rich with eloquent and resilient characters.

“Forgotten on Sinjar” centers on the overlooked and almost forgotten genocide of the Yazidi people. It sheds light on a remarkable story of Christians, Muslims and Jews, who came together to save women and children that the world had forgotten.

The short documentaries include “Sangarban” by Ayyub Marvanipur, “Daddy Came” by Siamak Mokhtari and Jamal Oud Simin, “World Is Mine Al-Fuah” by Asieh Jalali and Zeinab Khattat, and “Simulation of Mr. Yellow” by Mahan Khomamipur.

“Sirus” by Reza Safi, “Mahrokh” by Hamed Hashemi, “Kolthum” by Abolfazl Golfam, “Cross” by Ahmad Rahmanian, “My Body” by Hossein Homayunfar and

“Socotra, the Invisible Island” by Georgi Kozhuharov and Rumyana Hristova from Qatar are also on the list.

In addition, the organizers have released the names of the members of the jury panel who will be judging the films in the documentary section.

Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, directors Mohammadreza Eslamlu and Hamid Mojtahedi, documentarian Mehrdad Oskui, Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi and American social activist John Ubele.

The jury members for the official competition are cinematographer Mohammad Davudi, actor Farhad Qaemian, editor Bahram Dehqani, producer Mohammad Khazaei, and directors Jamal Shurjeh, Mohammad-Hadi Karimi and Australian Shia convert Christin James.

The Resistance festival is organized every year to observe the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran.

This year, the festival has been organized in two stages, the first of which took place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28, and the second part will be held from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.

Photo: “Gaza”, a co-production of Ireland, Canada, Germany by Garry Keane and Andrew McConnell.

RM/YAW