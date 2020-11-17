Next year’s budget bill to be submitted to Majlis on Dec. 2

TEHRAN- The national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 21, 2021) will be submitted to the Majlis (Iranian parliament) on December 2, the deputy head of Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) announced.

Making the remarks in an open session of the parliament on Tuesday, Hamid Pour-Mohammadi said that Majlis will start investigating the bill on December 5.

President Hassan Rouhani has said that the main goal of the national budget bill for the next year is to downsize the government and cut the direct dependence on oil incomes.

Speaking in a session of the Resistance Economy Headquarters on Sunday, the president said that the next year’s budget bill will be drafted within the framework of the general program of reforming the budget structure and general policies of the resistance economy, Shana reported.

“The main goal of the 1400 budget is to reduce costs, increase revenues, downsize the government, develop e-government, cut the direct budget dependence on oil, pick up and surge in production, and the implementation of the general policies of the resistance economy”, Rouhani further noted.

"The 1400 budget bill is formulated in the framework of the general plan to reform the budget structure, general policies of the resistance economy, with long-term growth approaches by focusing on non-oil exports, actively countering the outbreak of coronavirus and reducing its negative economic effects, accelerate the completion of production assets acquisition plans, improving the business environment, paying attention to people's livelihoods with the priority of basic goods and developing a model of public-private partnership”, he added.

