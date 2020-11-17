Book exploring history of Sistan-Baluchestan goes out of print

TEHRAN – A book on Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan region, its history, arts, and anthropology has recently been published in the country.

Authored by Iranian archaeologist, Seyyed Mansour Sajadi, the book also contains the latest archaeological achievements conducted in the southeastern Iranian province under the supervision of the author, IRNA reported.

Titled “Eight words on archeology and history of Sistan-Baluchestan”, the Persian-language book also represents discoveries made in and on the outskirts of the UNESCO-registered Shahr-e Sukhteh (Burnt City), which its antiquity dates back to the 5th millennium BC and the 3rd millennium BC.

The Burnt City was once a junction of Bronze-Age trade routes crossing the Iranian plateau and I am associated with four rounds of civilization, all burnt down by catastrophic sets of fire.

