Resistance festival releases lineups for animations, shorts, telefilms, music videos

TEHRAN -- The 16th Resistance International Film Festival announced on Wednesday the lineup for animations, short stories, telefilms, and music videos of the official competition section.

The animation lineup includes “Bleuet” co-directed by Amaury d'Arcangues, Paul Calvier, Léa Rocton and Thomas Ruiz (France), “The March of the Missing” by Marcos Almada Rivero (Mexico) and “The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr. Jay” by Bruno Caetano (Portugal).

“Bleuet” shows a French soldier who took refuge in an abandoned house during the First World War. But when a plane started bombing the village, he started chasing and rescuing a child who hadn't realized the danger.

“The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr. Jay” shows a city where nature has been forbidden, but a small crime by a simple man triggers a chain of unexpected consequences.

“The March of the Missing” shows an iron city hosting a lavish government parade that brings joy and gifts to the quiet life of its citizens.

The Iranian animations include “This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli, “Savior” by Sajjad IsmaEIL-Beigi, “Blaance” by Barzan Rostami, “Feather” by Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji, “White Stones” by Fatemeh Hassani, “Father” by Mohammad Keivan-Marz, “C-19” by Hasan Dehqanian and “Winter Memories” co-directed by Zahra Kababian and Amir Mahdi Safdari.

The foreign short films competing in the festival are “On the Border” by Tynchtyk Abylkasymov (Kyrgyzstan).

The film tells about the life of an elderly man who unwittingly became a prisoner of the border guards of two neighboring countries.

“Prisoner & Jailer” a coproduction of Libya and Qatar by Muhannad Lamin, telling the story of two contrasting Libyans: a key official in the former regime and one of the most prominent figures of the post-revolutionary period in Libya.

Through these two characters, the circumstances surrounding one of the most influential events in modern Libyan history, “The Abu Salim Prison Massacre” is discovered.

“Dreams under the Rubble” by Mohammed Khalil from Iraq depicts the harrowing reality that the paramedics face while trying to save child casualties of the war.

The Iranian shorts include “Silence” by Ammar Khatti, “Red Card” by Mohammad-Amin Rahbar, “From Leila” by Mojtaba Espani, “Garden of Paradise” by Hassan Najafi, “Brother” by Mahdieh Mohammadi, “I Am an American” by Omid Mirzai and “I compensate” by Jamal Ahmadi.

“Songs of Wind” by Mohsen Sohani, “Our Are the Guest” by Hamid Bahmani, “Dark Chocolate” by Ruhollah Zarif Hosseinzadeh, “Roots” by Mohammadreza Moeini and “Commander” by Al Atshani are among the telefilms.

“Compassion” by Vignesh Vyas, an Independent filmmaker based in London, “I will Stay beside You Homeland” by Arash Bakhtiar, “Silent Flight” by Amir-Hossein Bozorogzadegan, and “We Go Upper and Upper” by Majid Rastegar and Sadeq Lotfizadeh are among the music videos.

The Resistance festival is organized every year to observe the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran.

This year, the festival has been organized in two stages, the first of which took place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28, and the second part will be held from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.



Photo: “Prisoner and Jailer”, a co-production of Libya and Qatar by Muhannad Lamin.

RM/YAW