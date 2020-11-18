Filmmaker Ghasideh Golmakani on jury of Chilean festival Cortos en Grande 

TEHRAN – Ghasideh Golmakani, director of the acclaimed Iranian shorts “Violet” and “Horn”, has been selected for the international competition jury of the 3rd Cortos en Grande Short Film Festival in Chile.

The Cortos en Grande 2020 opened on Wednesday and will go online until November 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sigrid Bernardo from the Philippines, Guillermo Fesser from Spain, Tadeuzs Kabicz from Poland and Marina Zeising from Argentina are the other members of the jury of the biennial event, which is organized by the VIART Foundation and Balmaceda Arte Joven to promote young promising filmmakers.

“Slaughter” co-directed by Saman Hosseinpur and Ako Zandkarimi is the sole Iranian film competing at the festival.

The film tells the story of a family that is forced to slaughter their lone cow to pass the hard, cold winter days, and “Return” by Shahriar Purseyyedan about Rahim, a man who after 23 years in prison returns to his hometown to meet his brother will also be screened.

Golmakani was a member of the documentary competition jury of the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival in Georgia in 2019.

She has made several shorts, including “Limbo”, “Violet” and “Online Shopping”, which have been screened in several international events.

Her latest film, “Horn”, is about a woman who tries to find a place to park her car in Tehran to be on time for a business appointment. Men on the streets disturb her concentration while driving.

Cortos en Grande brings together young Chilean and foreign audiovisual talents with fiction, documentary, and animation productions.

Since the first edition, the festival’s programs have been presented in the Chilean regions of Antofagasta, Valparaiso, Bio Bio, Los Lagos and Metropolitan.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Ghasideh Golmakani in an undated photo.

