Mahak celebrates World Children’s Day with online painting exhibition 

TEHRAN – An online exhibition of paintings created at the Mahak Charity Society, a Tehran-based major medical center for children with cancer, opened on Friday to celebrate World Children’s Day.

Every year on World Children’s Day, Mahak children used to wait for theater troupes, musicians and celebrities to celebrate the day with a variety of programs to help ease the pain of cancer for a few hours, a Mahak official, Behnaz Asangari, has said.

“However, this year, due to a spike in the coronavirus in the country, the organizers decided to hold a virtual exhibition and asked the children of Mahak in addition to children from several other hospitals to participate in the exhibit with their paintings, now available on the Instagram page of the charity society,” she added.

In addition, a music video featuring a selection of the paintings will be screened for the children at Mahak, while it will be uploaded by the Mahak psychologists for children in other cities, she noted.

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day, and is celebrated on November 20 each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide and improving children’s welfare.

Iranian artists have always had active participation on different occasions to provide an opportunity for children at Mahak to experience a time of happiness to help them forget their difficult days.

In early July, a number of artists celebrated the Day of Literature for Children and Young Adults by telling stories to children at the charity center.



The narratives of some stories by the artists were also uploaded on the Instagram page of the center.

Hassan Majuni, Ezzatollah Alvandi, Azadeh Moayyedifard, Bahar Katuzi and Eleka Hedayat were among the artists.

Photo: Paintings by children are on view in a charity exhibition at the Mahak Charity Society in Tehran in 2016 to raise funds for children suffering from cancer. (Zeinab Asadi)

RM/MMS/YAW