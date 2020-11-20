Iran to send four wrestlers to Individual World Cup

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation (IRIWF) will send four wrestlers to the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

IRIWF president Alireza Dabir has said two freestyle and two Greco-Roman wrestlers will participate in the competition.

Hassan Yazdani, who was chosen as the world’s most popular freestyle wrestler according to a poll by United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday, will represent Iran at the 86kg weight category.

Kamran Ghasempour will also take part in the competition at the 92kg category.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Hossein Nouri (87kg) and Mohammadhadi Saravi (97kg) are to represent Iran in the event.

The “Individual World Cup” will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from Dec 12 to 18.

The event will include a prize pool of 300,000 CHF spread evenly across the 30 weight categories.