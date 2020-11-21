Brazil children’s filmfest picks five Iranian animations 

TEHRAN – A lineup of five Iranian animations are competing in the 19th Mostra de Cinema Infantil de Florianópolis, a children’s film festival that opened in the Brazilian city on Saturday.

The lineup includes “Coward Ghost”, “I Found out What to Do”, “Namaki” and “Morning”, all directed by Reyhaneh Kavosh.

Also included is “Serok” by Zhivar Farajzadeh.

“Serok” is a boy who helps his father in the summer. Children are the most vulnerable group in society. They are directly exposed to disasters, pressures and life problems caused by their elders.

“Coward Ghost” shows a ghost, whom everyone scares, walking alone in the forest.

“I Found Out What to Do” is about Shirin who wants to surprise her mother on her birthday.

“Namaki” is about a playful little girl named Namaki who needs to close eight doors every night, but once she forgot to close one.

“Morning” is also a musical animation about the beauty of the beginning of a day in a city.

A lineup of 63 films from 12 countries are competing in the festival which goes online until November 28.

Photo: “Morning” by Reyhaneh Kavosh.

