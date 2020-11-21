Ambassador, Duma official discuss Iran-Russia ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has met with Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky to discuss the expansion of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, especially in political, economic, parliamentary fields, Mehr reported.

They exchanged views over regional and international developments, including cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international forums such as the General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

They also underlined the need to use the capacity of the two countries' parliaments to strengthen relations in all areas.

The two sides expressed their desire to maintain their contacts and meetings regarding the relations between the two immediate neighbors.

Last month, Jalali met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to discuss the latest developments surrounding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“(The two sides) exchanged views on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. They highlighted the importance of further coordination of efforts of all its parties for the sustainable implementation of the agreement in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed some other issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for termination of sanctions, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal’s adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implemented hardline policies against Tehran.

Following the U.S. withdrawal, Russia and China strongly opposed the U.S. unilateral measures against Iran and supported efforts to preserve the JCPOA.

MH/PA