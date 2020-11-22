Graphics highlight self-sacrifice of health workers during coronavirus era

TEHRAN – The Health Ministry in collaboration with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has produced a series of motion graphics that highlights health workers’ self-sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The motion pictures named “Martyred Angels” have been made by documentarian Alireza Mohammadi, and Mohammadreza Alimardani did the narration for the series.

Motion graphics are segments of animation or digital footage that create the illusion of motion or rotation, and are usually combined with audio for use in multimedia projects.

“The series centers on 170 health defenders including administrative and service forces in the hospitals, nurses and doctors who have sacrificed their lives for the patients battling with the COVID-19,” Mohammadi told the Persian service of the MNA on Sunday.

“The series tries to introduce the martyred health defenders who have worked hard over the past nine months to save the lives of the patients despite all the shortages,” he said.

He added that people try to avoid gatherings and public places but the health defenders are forced to take care of those individuals battling with the coronavirus, putting them in greater danger but they still carry out their missions with love.

“For example, Yusef Rahbari was an anesthesiologist, working in a hospital in the northwestern Iranian city of Maragheh in East Azarbaijan Province. He tested positive once, and recovered, but when he tried to save a patient with the COVID-19, he tested positive for the second time and died,” he explained.

He added that when he was writing the biography of these martyrs for the series, he noticed that many of them had been unique in their jobs.

The series tries to show part of the lives of these dear ones, who have not been recognized by many people.

“We show that many of them were committed and religious people. This way, we try to show that judging people from their appearance is something prohibited,” he mentioned.

“The life story and martyrdom of each one of these martyrs is a real drama, lovely and sweet,” he concluded.

“Martyred Angels” is scheduled to be shown on IRIB’s various channels.

Photo: A scene from the motion graphics series “Martyred Angels” made by Alireza Mohammadi.

RM/MMS/YAW