TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 18,597 points to 1.356 million on Tuesday.

Over 22.882 billion securities worth 198.368 trillion rials (about $4.723 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index lost 12,669 points, and the second market’s index fell 41,024 points.

