“Organizational Behavior in Sport” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of “Organizational Behavior in Sport” by James Skinner and Bob Stewart, has recently been published in Persian by SAMT, an Iranian publisher that provides books for university students.

The book has been translated into Persian by Nahid Atqia and Zahra Amiri.

What makes a sports enterprise successful? How can managers working in sports improve organizational effectiveness through strategic behavior management? This comprehensive and accessible textbook addresses these important questions and examines the theories that underpin organizational analysis in sports. Helping both students and practitioners to understand the different types of behavior that occurs within a sports enterprise, also demonstrates how to develop ways of managing behavior more effectively for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The book explores behavior on the individual, interpersonal, group, and whole-organization levels, and presents an evidence-based framework for analysis built around key concepts such as change and culture, leadership, motivation, rewards and incentives, power and influence, conflict, disputes and grievances, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

With international case studies, learning objectives, review questions, and guides to further reading included in every chapter, no other textbook develops critical skills or awareness of ethical issues in such detail and depth.

“Organizational Behavior in Sport” is essential reading for all students and practitioners working in sports, leisure, or recreation management.

James Skinner is the Director of the Institute for Sport Business and Professor of Sports Business at Loughborough University London, UK. His primary research interests are in leadership, culture, and change in sports.

Bob Stewart is a Professor of Sport Management in the College of Sport and Exercise Science at Victoria University, Australia. His primary research interests are in the field of sport policy, culture, and the regulation of sport.

Photo: Cover of the book “Organizational Behavior in Sport” by James Skinner and Bob Stewart.

