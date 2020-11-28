“The Alien” named best at Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Istanbul

TEHRAN – “The Alien” (“Namo”) by Iranian filmmaker Nader Saeivar won the Golden Scale for best film at the 10th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Istanbul, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The film portrays a teacher who is dispatched along with his family to a remote area.

Bakhtiar Panjei, the star of “The Alien”, was crowned best for his role in the movie at the 44th edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival in August.

“The Alien” had its world premiere at the Forum section of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, which was held from February 20 to March 1.

The Golden Scale for best short film was given to “The Hurt” by Onur Guler from Turkey.

The Student Jury Award for best feature was given to “Veins of the World” by Ambasuren Davaa from Mongolia.

The Jury Special Award for best film went to “Instinct” by Mustafa Kemal Altiner from Turkey.

The International Crime and Punishment Film Festival was held from November 20 to 26.

The festival aims to promote justice-themed film productions.

Photo: Bakhtiar Panjei acts in a scene from “The Alien” (“Namo”).

