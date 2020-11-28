Iranian cartoonists honored at Zagreb Salon of Car Caricatures

TEHRAN – Three Iranian cartoonists have been honored at the 14th Zagreb International Salon of Car Caricatures in Croatia.

Salar Eshratkhah won a special acknowledgment worth 150 € while Neda Khodaverdi and Keyvan Varesi were awarded honorable mentions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners of the exhibition, which was on the theme of “Road Rage” this year, could not attend the award ceremony organized last Thursday.

Therefore, the embassies of the winning countries received the prizes on behalf of the winners.

The prizes for the Iranian cartoonists were handed over by Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandic to Iranian Ambassador Parviz Esmaeili.

Other winners were from Indonesia, Serbia and Greece.

The competition included 355 artists from 58 countries, and 355 caricatures are on view at the exhibition, which will remain open at the lobby of the City Administration until December 7.

Nenad Zuber was the president of the jury composed of Tomislav Buntak, Mirna Rudan Lisak, Romeo Ibrisevic, Milan Alasevic, Ante Lebo, Krunoslav Tkalcic and Tomislav Vukovic.

Iranian cartoonists are frequent visitors to the Zagreb International Salon of Car Caricatures.

In the previous edition, Javad Takju took second place while Amin Familbaghestani received an honorable mention.

Photo: Representatives of winners attend the opening ceremony of the 14th Zagreb International Salon of Car Caricatures at the City Administration of the Croatian capital on November 26, 2020.

MMS/YAW