Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats

Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the assassination of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the ministry did not comment on matters of security regarding its representatives abroad, Reuters said.

Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was gunned down on Friday afternoon after mercenaries ambushed him in his car in Absard city in Damavand County.

Civilian and military officials in Iran have warned they will not allow the assassination go unpunished.