Iran considering to waive visas for D8 countries

TEHRAN – Iran is considering abolishing visa rules for passport holders from the group of Developing Eight (D8) countries.

D8 citizens will not need visas for trade or medical purposes, Iran’s deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri has said, ISNA reported on Saturday.

The official, however, did not provide more detail on further proceedings, while he was addressing an online conference attended by the member states.

D8, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

The establishment of D-8 was announced officially through the Istanbul Declaration of Summit of Heads of State/Government on June 15, 1997. The objectives of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at the international level, and improve standards of living.

AFM/