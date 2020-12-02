Wrestling teams invited to Henri Deglane Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams have been invited to the 47th edition of the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane.

The tournament will be held in Nice, France from Jan. 15 to 17.

The French Wrestling Federation has invited the Iranian teams to participant in the event which will be held in 10 weight classes.

The tournament is named after Deglane, who won Olympic gold for France in the heavyweight category at their home Paris Games in 1924.

Deglane also won world and European titles and died at the age of 73 in 1975.