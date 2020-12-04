Omar Khayyam’s mausoleum undergoes restoration work

TEHRAN – A rehabilitation project has recently been commenced on the mausoleum of Omar Khayyam (1048-1131), who was a legendry Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet.

A budget of four billion rials (about $95,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to the project, Neyshabur’s tourism chief Mohammad-Esmaeil Etemadi Moqaddam said on Thursday.

The project aims to repair the stones and the mausoleum's foundation, which is worn and cracked due to the time passing, temperature, and climate change, the official added.

Located in the northeastern city of Neyshabur, the mausoleum was built in 1962 by the prominent Iranian architect Hushang Seyhun. It was made a National Cultural Heritage in 1975.

The 12th-century Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet Omar Khayyam Neyshaburi received a good education in the sciences and philosophy in his homeland Neyshsbur before traveling Samarkand (now in Uzbekistan), where he completed his algebra treatise, on which his mathematical reputation principally rests.

He made such a name for himself that the Seljuk sultan Malik Shah invited him to Isfahan to undertake the astronomical observations necessary for the calendar's reform. To accomplish this, an observatory was built there, and a new calendar was produced, known as the Jalali calendar.

Philosophy, jurisprudence, history, mathematics, medicine, and astronomy are among the subjects mastered by this brilliant man.

Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through a translation of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam by the English writer Edward FitzGerald.

Located on the Silk Road, Neyshabur is one of the ancient Iran cities, which houses several religious, historical, and cultural monuments.

