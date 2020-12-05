Saeid Marouf returns to China

TEHRAN – Iranian setter Saeid Marouf has returned to China to join his volleyball club Beijing BAIC Motor.

The 35-year-old player had failed to travel to China due to coronavirus restrictions.

The China Volleyball League (CVL) had made decision to play 2020/21 season without foreign players, both in men’s and women’s competitions but it has changed the decision.

Marouf, nicknamed “Golden Claw” for his quick touch, had been previously linked with a move to Italian top flight volleyball team Cisterna after failing to return to BAIC Motor.

The CVL competition can help the world-class setter prepares for the 2020 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League and Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Amir Ghafour, another Iranian international player, is without a team since parting company with Italian team Cucine Lube Civitanova.