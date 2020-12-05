Book on ‘masterpiece of creative genius’ published for the unsighted 

TEHRAN – A book on the UNESCO-registered Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System, which is known globally as a ‘masterpiece of creative genius’, has recently been published in Braille.

The unveiling ceremony of the book was held at the World Heritage site on Thursday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Mohammadreza Bahadori, the director of the UNESCO site, said of Friday.

The 35-page book provides necessary information to the dear visually-impaired people, he said.

Situated in Khuzestan province, southwest Iran, the ensemble comprises bridges, weirs, tunnels, canals, and a series of ancient watermills powered by human-made waterfalls. It is named after an ancient city of the same name with its history dating back to the time of Darius the Great, the Achaemenid king.

Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2009, the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System may testify to the heritage and the synthesis of earlier Elamite and Mesopotamian knowhow. According to UNESCO, the ensemble was probably influenced by the Petra dam and tunnel and by Roman civil engineering.

