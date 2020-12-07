Restoration work exposes ancient brick flooring in garden

TEHRAN – Segments of an ancient brick flooring have been unearthed in a restoration project at the Golestan Garden of Khorramabad, western Iran. The Persian garden is situated adjacent to the Sassanid-era Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress in Lorestan province.

“Parts of an old brick flooring have been discovered during the restoration work on the on the boundaries of the fortress,” Ramin Ebrahimi, the director of Falak-ol-Aflak historical site, announced on Monday.

“Golestan Garden was the residence of the rulers of Lorestan during the Qajar period… It was a beautiful place full of towering trees… the garden included a bathhouse, a mosque, an artillery place, an exterior and an interior residents, which gave it a special setting,” he explained.

The Sassanid era (224–651) Falak-ol-Aflak is an unmissable eight-towered monument dominating the ancient city. And it seems particularly imposing and dramatic when floodlit at night, offering picturesque views of its encircling crenelated battlements.

The Sassanid era (224 CE–651) is of very high importance in Iranian history, under which Persian art and architecture experienced a general renaissance.

