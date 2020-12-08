Semnan to set up bureau to help safeguard historic texture 

TEHRAN – The Iranian city of Semnan is to set up a special cultural heritage bureau to bolster the conservation of its historic texture.

The bureau, which will be launched for the first time [across Semnan province], is aimed to protect and revive historical neighborhoods of the city that add up to some 350 hectares, provincial tourism chief Mehdi Jamal said on Tuesday.

The official also noted that the development of the tourism sector is the basis for the economic prosperity of the province, which requires the participation of all executive bodies.

Earlier last week, the official announced that the outbreak of the coronavirus has caused one trillion rials (about $24 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) damage to the province’s tourism.

He also noted that in this situation, tourism businesses that are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic need more support.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat) and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/AFM