“Iran Virtual Parliament” Sys. Launched in Coop. with Hamrah Aval

- “Iran Virtual Parliament” system was commissioned yesterday in a ceremony attended by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Member of Board of Directors of Hamrah Aval (MCI) Mehdi Gheynaghi, Chief Executive of MOBIN NET Co. Hossein Tehrani and a number of lawmakers and managers of Hamrah Aval Company.

🔹In an interactive system of “Iran's Virtual Parliament”, legislators and lawmakers at the Parliament can consult with the people about the most important plans and bills and receive public opinions and messages.

- It should be noted that “Iran Virtual Parliament” has been launched and implemented in the Iranian Parliament by “Business Hamrah Aval”.