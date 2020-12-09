Museum treasure troves under documentation across Gilan province 

TEHRAN- A total of 26,000 historical relics, being kept at cultural heritage museums across the northern Iranian province of Gilan, are up for being documented to a national database.

“26,000 ancient and historical objects have so far been submitted to [the authorities to] be registered on the national comprehensive databank for the movable historical and cultural properties,” the provincial tourism chief has said.

There are yet more than 15,000 historical objects waiting to be documented and organized, Masoud Hallajpour announced on Tuesday.

Documenting and organizing historical properties will help to their better preservation and maintenance, while it also gives better access to the scholars, researchers, and archeologists, the official added.

He also noted that Rasht Museum is one of the most important museums in the province, which houses lots of historical objects that reflects the history, culture, and art of different eras, and their documentation seems important.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

