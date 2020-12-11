300 ancient relics unearthed in northern Iran

TEHRAN –A total of 300 historical objects have been unearthed so far in an archeological site in the ancient neighborhood of Sarcheshmeh, which is located in the historical texture of Gorgan, the capital of northern Golestan province.

The relics have been discovered during an excavation season, which commenced by a team of Iranian archeologists some forty days ago, deputy tourism minister has said.

The archaeological project could resolve ambiguities and answer the questions about the history and cultural heritage of this ancient region, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian announced on Thursday.



He also noted that the recovered objects, which belong to different historical eras, will go on display in the museums across the country after being restored.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that the tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

