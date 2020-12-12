Loading, unloading of goods up 40% in Astara Port

TEHRAN- Loading and unloading of goods in Iran’s northwestern Astara Port has risen 40 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year (March 20-November 20), according to a local official.

Kianoush Amiri, the head of Astara Ports and Maritime Department, announced that 135,000 tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded in this port during the mentioned time span.

Last week, the managing director of Khazar Shipping Company said that Astara Port, located by the Caspian Sea, has become a new hub for container shipping in the region following the launch of new shipping services from this port.

Mentioning the establishment of regular container transportation services from Astara port to Aktau port of Kazakhstan and Astrakhan in Russia, Davood Tafti said: "According to the plans, two regular transportation services will operate on this route weekly, one service from Astara to Aktau port and the other service is done from Anzali- Astara route to Aktau port.”

Emphasizing that the launch of these regular services has created a competitive environment between road and sea transport, Tafti continued: "One of the most important effects of launching a regular container shipping service between Astara and the ports of Aktau and Astrakhan is reducing land transportation rates and breaking the monopoly of land transportation so that as soon as the news of the activation of these regular container shipping services was announced, the road transportation rate in the region decreased to one thousand dollars.”

“Breaking the monopoly means reducing costs and increasing the options of traders, exporters and cargo owners,” he added.

Astara Port is 60 hectares and it is the first port of the private sector in Iran. it is the closest and the most cost-effective way for trade and transport between Asia, Africa, and Europe. It has been designed for loading and unloading 2,500-ton freighters.

Located by the Caspian Sea, Astara has sea, land, and railway borders points with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Even during the coronavirus outbreak, the port is considered one of the main points for Iran’s export and import.

MA/MA