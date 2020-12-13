Exhibitions to be resumed in compliance with safety protocols

TEHRAN - The National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control has allowed the country’s exhibition events to be held in compliance with health and safety measures until the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), an official with Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) announced.

According to Mohammad Javad Ghanbari, deputy director of IIEC, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, exhibition centers will be able to operate in yellow and orange zones, ISNA reported.

Although some physical exhibitions were allowed to be held in Iran following the reduction of the number of coronavirus cases in the Q2 of the year, with the second wave of the pandemic starting, once again, all exhibitions scheduled to be held in the remaining months of the year had been canceled.

As reported, this time only specialized exhibitions will be held to introduce products, and a limited number of visitors will be able to attend on an official invitation basis.

The National Coronavirus Control Headquarters has announced health conditions and protocols for holding new exhibitions, and events will be able to operate only if these protocols are observed.

The National Coronavirus Control Headquarters also requires the exhibition centers to control the national ID of the visitors to prevent the entry of people who have been checked positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, IIEC’s former managing director had said that the number of exhibitions in the current Iranian calendar year declined by 40 percent due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Referring to the cancellation of all exhibitions in the first quarter of this year (March 20-June 20) due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bahman Hosseinzadeh said: “The first event this year was the exhibition of medical and healthcare achievements in the battle against the coronavirus which was in Khordad [third Iranian calendar month (May 21-June 20)].”

Back in June, after months of hiatus, Tehran hosted an exhibition on the country’s medical and healthcare achievements in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The exhibition called “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on June 13.

EF/MA