Basij experts call for implementation of strategic action plan

TEHRAN – Iranian Basij experts have called for the implementation of the “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Safeguarding Interests of Iranian People”, a plan that was passed into law by the Parliament earlier this month.

The Basij experts of nine complexes within Iran’s nuclear industry issued the statement on Thursday.

“Now that several years of talks to lift the cruel sanctions against the Iranian people have not been fruitful, the path to overcoming sanctions and making them ineffective is open to us,” they wrote.

The experts said success in that path requires national will and unity, adding that the scientific and technical efforts of nuclear and defense scientist Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and other nuclear martyrs will be followed by his comrades.

According to the Parliament’s bill, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be required to produce and store at least 120 kilograms of enriched uranium with 20 percent purity at the Fordow nuclear facility every year, and to fulfil the country’s peaceful industrial demands with uranium enriched above 20%.

The bill became a law as the oversight Guardian Council approved it after asking the parliament to make some amendments to it. It will oblige the AEOI to install advanced centrifuge machines, to increase the monthly output of enriched uranium for various peaceful purposes with different purity levels by at least 500 kg.

The parliamentary ratification also obliges the AEOI to stop the Additional Protocol to the NPT if sanctions are not lifted within a specific period of time.

The Additional Protocol allows for surprise and unannounced inspections.

Iranian lawmakers accelerated the process of passing the nuclear bill following the assassination of Fakhrizadeh and even described the bill as one of Iran’s options to respond to Israel by speeding up nuclear activities.

“We, Basiji experts of nine complexes of the country’s nuclear industry, consider this statement on the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Safeguard Interest of Iranian Nation as enforceable after proceeding legal procedure and being approved by the Guardian Council,” the experts said.

They added that the action plan has also been ratified by the secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

The Basij experts further called on the Rouhani administration to implement the law as a slap on the face of the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement – namely France, Britain and Germany – for their recent stance against Iran’s nuclear program.

It came after the European trio voiced concerns about Iran’s plan to install additional, advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at Natanz nuclear facility.

“Iran’s recent announcement to the IAEA that it intends to install an additional three cascades of advanced centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz is contrary to the JCPOA and deeply worrying,” the three countries said in a statement last week.

MH/PA