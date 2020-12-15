Cleaning materials export up 14% in 8 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iran’s value of the cleaning materials export rose 14 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, an official with Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

Neda Ataei, the secretary of TPO’s desk of chemical and cellulose products, announced that 185,000 tons of cleaning materials worth $76 million have been exported from the country in the eight-month period, indicating a seven-percent rise in weight.

She further underscored that Iran has become a big producer of cleaning materials in the region, and mentioned Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, china, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and India as the major export destinations of Iran’s cleaning materials.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran has exported 75 million tons of non-oil products worth $21.5 billion during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were Iraq with over $5.3 billion worth of exports, China with the same amount, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $2.7 billion, and Turkey with $1.6 billion as well as Afghanistan with $1.5 billion.

