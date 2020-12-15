Persian readers find “Neoliberalism” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Manfred B. Steger’s “Neoliberalism: A Very Short Introduction” has recently been published by Logos Publications in Qom.

The book has been translated into Persian by Moslem Qorbanbabai.

Anchored in the principles of free-market economics, “neoliberalism” has been associated with such different political leaders as Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Augusto Pinochet and Junichiro Koizumi.

In its heyday during the late 1990s, neoliberalism emerged as the world’s dominant economic paradigm, stretching from the Anglo-American heartlands of capitalism to the former communist bloc all the way to the developing regions of the global South.



Today, however, neoliberalism has been discredited as the global economy, built on its principles, has been shaken to its core by the worst financial calamity since the 1930s. Is neoliberalism doomed or will it regain its former status? Is there a viable alternative to neoliberalism? Exploring the origins, core claims, and various forms of neoliberalism, this very short introduction offers a concise and accessible introduction to one of the most debated “isms” of our time.

Steger is a professor of global and transnational sociology at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and global professorial fellow at the Institute of Culture and Society at Western Sydney University.

He has previously held executive positions as the head of the School of International and Community Studies, director of the Globalism Research Centre, and a research leader in the Global Cities Research Institute at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia.

A member of the editorial boards of prestigious academic journals such as “Globalizations” and the “American Political Science Review”, Steger has served as an academic consultant on globalization for the U.S. State Department and as an advisor to the American Public Broadcasting Service’s television series, “Heaven on Earth: The Rise and Fall of Socialism”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Manfred B. Steger’s “Neoliberalism: A Very Short Introduction”.

