Iran seizes over 46 tons of narcotics, psychoactive drugs in month

TEHRAN – Iran seized 46,633 kilograms of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances from October 22 to November 11, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations has said.

The highest seized type was opium with 36,288 kg, followed by 3,958 kg of hashish, 3,931 kg of other substances including precursors and psychotropic pills, 936 kg of Grass, 634 kg of Morphine, 558 Heroin and 265 kg of Crystal, he wrote in a statement published on Monday.

Negotiations between Iran, Azerbaijan anti-narcotics police



The statement also said at a virtual meeting between the chiefs of Iranian and Azerbaijani anti-narcotics police, the two sides stressed the need for increased bilateral cooperation, exchanging information, and enhancing cooperation in related areas.



Iran, Italy to strengthen anti-narcotics co-op



Moreover, after a meeting with the liaison officer of the anti-narcotics police of Italy Salvatore Labarbera, the chief of the Iranian anti-narcotics police Majid Karimi announced that the level of cooperation between the two countries will be strengthened and increased.

The meeting was held in Iran on December 3, during which Labarbera supported the idea of extending the level of existing cooperation and emphasized the need for combating narcotic drugs at the international level as well.



Iran’s measures in anti-narcotics fight



Iran seized some 1,000 tons of narcotics in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), putting the country in the first place in the world, Eskandar Momeni, the secretary-general of Iran’s drug control headquarters, said in July.

After the Islamic Revolution (in 1979), 3,800 were martyred, 12,000 were wounded and disabled in the fight against drug trafficking, Momeni announced.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has praised Iran’s efforts to fight against narcotics trafficking on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The organization also officially announced that the world’s first place in the discovery of opium, heroin, and morphine belongs to Iran.

According to UNODC, Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries and has had a leading role at the global level in the drug-control campaigns.

UNODC World Drug Report 2020 estimates that in 2018, 91 percent of world opium, 48 percent of the world morphine, and 26 percent of the world heroin were seized by Iran.

Iran’s drug control efforts led to the seizure of 266 tons of different types of drugs during the period of April-June 2020, a 20 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

