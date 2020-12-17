Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA Player of the Year

TEHRAN - Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been voted the 2020 Best Player of the Year.

The pole striker beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the poll.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated individual awards across their careers, but Lewandowski won the prestigious award in 2020 as the first Polish player.

Lewandowski enjoyed a stunning campaign in front of goal for Bayern Munich in 2019-20. He scored 55 goals in 47 games as his side won the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.

The awards ceremony in Zurich was held without an audience due to coronavirus restrictions.

The winner of Player of the Year was chosen by coaches and captains of national teams, journalists and internet users.

The Poland international described his victory as “unbelievable” and “incredible”.

He said: “I feel fantastic. I am very proud and happy to be honest this is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues.

“This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern Munich in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions.

“If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable and it means so much to me.

“A long time ago, I remember I was longing for something like this and now I can win such and award. This really means, regardless of where you come form, all that matters is what you put into it.

“For the entire world this year was difficult, the greatest highlight was winning the Champions League final – such a special day and evening, that was an incredible feeling. That was a great moment.

“Then we won the cup and got every title we could possibly win. We have a great coach, great team and we all work towards one goal.”

FIFA awards list 2020

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyonnais/Manchester City)

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FIFA FIFPRO Women's World11: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Delphine Cascarino, Barbara Bonansea, Veronica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath

FIFA FIFPRO Men's World11: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Alphonso Davies, Kevin de Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA Fair Play Award: Mattia Agnese (Italy)

FIFA Puskas Award: Son Heung-min (South Korea/Tottenham)

FIFA Fan Award: Marivaldo Francisco da Silva (Brazil)