Iranian ambassador strongly condemns report by some British MPs

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to London has censured a report by a number of British parliamentarians, saying it backs regime change in Iran through “maximum pressure” campaign introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Writing on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Hamid Baeidinejad said the architect of the “maximum pressure” strategy who was defeated in the November election and is being driven out of the White House should serve as a lesson for them.

“We condemn in its strongest term a report issued on developments regarding Iran by a few UK MPs. This report is not more than advocating regime change through maximum pressure policy against Iran, while the main architect of this failed policy is driven out of the White House,” Baeidinejad tweeted.

The tweet by the ambassador came after the MPs said the British government should designate Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

According to Independent, the House of Commons foreign affairs committee argued in the report that the influential branch of the Iranian military should face sanctions.

Referring to the IRGC, committee chairman Tom Tugendhat claimed, "The group's destructive philosophy and violence within Iran and across the region make a compelling case for it to be singled out for sanction."

The committee's report also said the UK government should work with the U.S. to encourage Iran to play a "positive, constructive and predictable role" as a regional power.

They said the UK's strategy should send a clear message that "Iran's destabilizing activities are unacceptable because they adversely impact the region and its people, but that, when the time comes, the door is open for diplomacy."

PA/PA