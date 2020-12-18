New educational approaches aimed to bring crafts prosperity 

TEHRAN – New approaches to educational contents in handicrafts are the key to the development of this sector during the next Iranian colander year 1400 (starts on March 20, 2021), deputy tourism minister has said.

To adopt new educational approaches, the education department of the tourism ministry intends to identify its audiences according to their psychological characteristics and lifestyle rather than their demographic characteristics, which include age, gender, level of education, level of knowledge, occupation and geographical location, Pouya Mahmoudian announced on Thursday.

This new approach aims at empowering crafters as well as giving them self-confidence, independence, self-sufficiency and creativity, therefore it will be planned based on their values and interests, the official added.

She also explained that the fresh training courses will include children, elderly and retirees and disabled.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for having the topmost number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In late January, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

