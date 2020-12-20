Iran football president to be elected Feb. 28

TEHRAN – The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will hold its presidential elections on Feb. 28.

The elections had been postponed due to FIFA's objections over the FFIRI statutes.

FFIRI was involved in a long process with the world governing body over alleged government interference.

FIFA demanded changes to the FFIRI statutes more than a year ago and rejected amended documents submitted on several occasions. Finally, it was in the last month that FIFA approved the football federation’s statutes.

The federation is heading by acting president Heydar Baharvand at the moment.