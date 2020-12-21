Radio Moqavemat launched to air programs remembering Commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – Radio Moqavemat (Radio Resistance) was launched during a ceremony on Sunday to cover programs commemorating the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The temporary network has been set up by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to air the programs for one month.

Speaking at the ceremony, IRIB Deputy Director Ali Bakhshizadeh said, “We are approaching the first martyrdom anniversary of Hajji Qassem Soleimani and IRIB has decided to call [the Iranian month] Dey the month of resistance,” he said.

“The channel has been commissioned to explain the goals of the Islamic Revolution and promoting the culture of martyrdom inspired by the thoughts of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” he explained.

Resistance in the discourse of the Islamic Revolution is among other topics to be reviewed in the different programs arranged for the channel.

The channel will have programs around the clock and will help introduce the life and character of martyr Soleimani.

Explaining resistance and the school of martyr Soleimnai in Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Afghanistan and other parts of the Muslim world are the main mission of the channel.

“The role of martyr Soleimani and his influence in the unity of the world of Islam, the role of Soleimani for the youth and their families, as well as the martyrs of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war are among other highlights of the channel,” he remarked.

The Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezai also attending the ceremony called Iran the capital of resistance.

“Anyone in the world who wants to learn resistance should come to Iran and learn the real meaning of resistance. I hope this channel will help carry the voice of the oppressed people and children to the world,” he said.

Soleimani, the chief of IRGC Quds Force, was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: A portrait of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani.

RM/MMS/YAW