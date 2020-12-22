Autumn precipitation at normal level in Iran

TEHRAN – Precipitation in Iran amounted to 66 millimeters during autumn, 10 percent higher than the long-term average and 14 percent lower than the autumn last [Iranian calendar] year.

However, it can be said that the rainfall in the country met the normal average, because in general, if the precipitation is 10 percent lower or more than the long mean, the amount is on the normal range, ISNA quoted Ahad Vazifeh, head of the national center for drought and crisis management, as saying on Tuesday.

According to forecasts, precipitation in winter tends to be less than the normal average, he stated.

Referring to the share of rainfall in different provinces, he noted that 12 provinces faced low rainfall in autumn, of which rainfall in Hormozgan provinces, Sistan-Baluchestan, Golestan, and North Khorasan are reported to be severely below normal levels.

According to him, precipitation in the provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Zanjan, Semnan, Kermanshah, Gilan, and Mazandaran was less than normal during the fall.

Since the beginning of the current crop year (September 23), rainfall has increased in the provinces of Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Khuzestan, Isfahan, and Qom by 63, 52, 42, and 79 percent, Vazifeh said pointing to the provinces with the highest rainfall.

Precipitation in Tehran province was 29 percent higher than normal during the autumn, he stated, noting, also, the temperature of the country was normal in the aforementioned period.

It is very likely that the amount of rainfall in the east, southeast, and southwest of the country will be less than normal and drought will prevail in these areas over the winter, he said.

All long-term meteorological forecasts are uncertain in different countries of the world. Hence, there may be a percentage difference between the predictions and the reality, he concluded.

