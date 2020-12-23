Book on Mahan’s cultural heritage unveiled

TEHRAN - A book containing rare manuscripts and other cultural heritage of Mahan, a historical town in southeast Iran, was unveiled during a ceremony at Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by provincial officials, university professors, scholars, calligraphers, and cultural heritage experts, provincial tourism chief announced.

The book represents Quranic manuscripts, handwritten folios attributed to Shah Nimatullah Wali, who was a Persian Sufi Master and poet from the 14th and 15th centuries, amongst other works of art, the official explained.

Historical manuscripts are of special importance when it comes to the cultural heritage structure, the official said.

Picturesque Mahan, 35km southeast of Kerman, is a low-key town that's widely famed for its shrine and UNESCO-listed Persian garden.

With a superb little heritage hotel and a fine (and unpretentious) teahouse at the shrine-area, it's worth considering Mahan as an alternative place to stay in the Kerman region.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM/