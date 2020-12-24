Zob Ahan, Gol Gohar share spoils: IPL

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan and Gol Gohar football teams shared the spoils on Matchday 8 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Ali Dashti gave the hosts the lead in the 12th minute in Isfahan’s Foolad Shahr Stadium. Zob Ahan midfielder Milad Jahani missed a penalty in the 35th minute.

Gol Gohar put Zob Ahan under pressure in the first half but their players lacked the cutting edge.

Gol Gohar midfielder Saeid Sadeghi equalized the match in the 59th minute with a long-range strike from outside the box.

In Abadan, Sanat Naft earned a late 2-1 win over Tractor.

Sanat Naft midfielder Reza Khaleghifar was on target just four minutes into the match but Mohammad Abbaszadeh leveled the score in the dying moments of the first half.

Just seconds before the final whistle, Tractor defender Hadi Mohammadi scored an own goal.

Earlier in the day, the match between Machine Sazi and Naft Masjed Soleyman was postponed due to a heavy snow in Tabriz.

Gol Gohar remain top of the table with 14 points thanks to goal difference over Sanat Naft.