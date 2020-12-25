Historical watermill to open doors to visitors

TEHRAN- Mehdiabad watermill, an ancient underground grinder near Tehran, is ready to open its doors to visitors, researchers, and history buffs in near future.

Located in Nazarabad, Alborz province, the historical structure is planned to be promoted as one of the region’s tourist destinations as its restoration project has recently come to an end, provincial tourism chief Fereydun Mohammadi said on Thursday.

A budget of 3.3 billion rials (about $79,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) was allocated to the project, which involved fencing the surrounding area, replacing the worn-out materials, and repairing the walls and dome, the official added.

The watermill, which is now set up symbolically, is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan, the official explained.

He also noted that although the watermill is not in use nowadays, its stone rotation system and water circulation are functional.

Earlier this month, the official said that considering the short distance between the watermill and Tepe Ozbaki, a magnificent 9,000-year-old archaeological hill, the historical structure could become a tourist destination in the region.

It will also contribute to generate job opportunities for the locals as well as economic prosperity in the region, he noted.

Dating back to the Qajar-era (1789–1925), the watermill consists of two rooms as a resting place, warehouse, entrance corridor, water pool, and millstones and was in use until the 1970s.

Watermills were typically constructed by the then design requirements for instance they featured dome-shaped roofs with high-enough vestibules to allow camels or other livestock to move back and forth with ease to convey grains or flour.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the north part of the province.

Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

