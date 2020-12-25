Rouhani congratulates world leaders, Pope Francis on Christmas

TEHRAN – In separate messages, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and world leaders on the birthday of Jesus Christ.

In his message to Pope Francis, Rouhani wrote that taking advantage of the way of life of Jesus Christ, which has always been associated with compassion, tolerance, and altruism, can solve the social and cultural challenges of human beings today, according to the official website of the Iranian president.

“I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness and all monotheists on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of peace and kindness, and the start of the year 2021. Jesus Christ is the messenger of monotheism, love, altruism, the harbinger of freedom and liberty,” Rouhani, a Shia Muslim cleric, told the Pope.

“Reflecting on the characteristics and virtues of Jesus Christ and applying his way of life, which has always been associated with compassion, tolerance, and altruism, can solve the social and cultural challenges of human beings today, alleviate their pain and be a way to get rid of problems and misfortunes and a path to human perfection,” Rouhani said in his message.

Rouhani also expressed hope that the Covid-9 pandemic would be brought under control in the New Year.

“I hope that with the blessing of the birthday of Jesus Christ and in the New Year, we can control the ominous COVID-19 virus and return human life to normal to see hope and double happiness in human life and the spread of peace and security throughout the entire planet. I wish Your Holiness health and success, and all people around the world happiness and prosperity,” the Iranian president noted.

Rouhani also sent similar messages to world leaders, felicitating them on the birthday of Jesus Christ and the beginning of the New Year 2021.

“The world today is facing many social, cultural, economic, and political crises. It is necessary for the leaders of the countries to show common will and efforts, with regional and global cooperation, to work harder to overcome these crises, as well as to accelerate the process of fighting Coronavirus and returning human life to normal,” Rouhani said in his messages to the leaders.

He also pointed out that Jesus Christ is the Prophet of peace and reconciliation and the flag bearer of compassion and altruism.

He noted that it is hoped that human beings today, especially the followers of all heavenly religions, will be able to follow the path of human excellence and perfection by heeding the lofty teachings of the divine prophets and relying on their way and tradition.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also offered congratulations to Christians of the East on the occasion of the birthday of Jesus Christ.

“On the birth of Jesus Christ, we congratulate all the Christians of our ancient East, especially those who share with us humanity and the homeland since the dawn of history and civilization and those whom we always sacrificed for their stay alongside us and their coexistence with us in the region. May it be a promising year for good, truth, and tolerance,” Zarif said in a tweet on Friday.

