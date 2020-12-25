Two Iranian mountaineers killed in avalanche

TEHRAN – Two Iranian mountaineers were killed by an avalanche on a mountain summit outside Iran’s capital Tehran after heavy overnight snowfall.

The mountaineers lost their lives in Kolakchal.

Hamid Mosaedian, head of mountain medicine committee of Mountaineering Federation of Iran, said that two mountaineers have been killed but another climber has suffered frostbite.

Tehran is located at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which is home to several ski resorts. The heavy snow in several parts of Iran has closed many roads.