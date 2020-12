Tehran avalanche death toll reaches 8

TEHRAN – Death toll in a fatal avalanche in Tehran reached eight.

On Friday, Hamid Mosaedian, head of mountain medicine committee of Mountaineering Federation of Iran, announced that two mountaineers have been killed in an avalanche in Kolakchal, a mountain summit outside Tehran.

On Saturday, he said six more mountaineers have been found dead.

According to him, rescue workers continue to search for several missing people in Tochal, Kolackchal and Ahar.

Tehran is located at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which is home to several ski resorts. The heavy snow in several parts of Iran has closed many roads.