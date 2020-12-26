Strengthening provincial chambers of commerce’s dialogue councils a necessity

TEHRAN- The director of the Secretariat of the Government-Private Sector Dialogue Council said: "Strengthening the dialogue councils of the provincial chambers of commerce is a tool that helps to reflect regional problems and solve them."

Mohsen Ameri made the remarks referring to the publication of the first report evaluating and monitoring the performance of the provincial dialogue councils, the news portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported on Saturday.

He went on to point out the importance of evaluating the performance of provincial dialogue councils, and said that performance evaluation is essential to improve the performance of dialogue councils, because there is a point in the field of management that says anything that is not evaluated cannot be managed and improved.

He further said that the performance evaluation mechanism of the provincial councils provided a basis for the secretariat of the councils to learn from each other's successful performance and to establish their relationship at the regional level.

Ameri also said that a report has been recently prepared by the Secretariat of the Government-Private Sector Dialogue Council, that while introducing the indicators and components of each subgroup, an analysis of the situation of different provinces related to each indicator in the evaluation period of the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21) has been presented.

