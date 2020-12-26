“Dream Haulers” named best experimental short at Balkan Nordic Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Farzaneh Qaemi’s “Dream Haulers” has been selected as best experimental short at the 10th Balkan Nordic Film Festival in Stockholm, Sweden.

The film tells the story of a young worker who begins an extensive search to trace down his wife, who has recently disappeared.

The film received the award for its “secret and dreamy, interesting photography and good acting,” the jury said in its statement published on the closing day of the festival on December 21.

The award for best short film went to “Quiet” from Slovenian director Barbara Zemljic.

“Quiet” is about the personal life of a psychologist, Vida, which is witnessed within a single day at school, and in the situation with her demented father. The distress of a young girl Zarja arouses feelings of her own personal embarrassment which come to surface. Two seemingly unrelated events display the pain that has been left by a deep wound, but at the same time shows that forgiveness is a way to personal liberation.

The film won the award for its “consistent tone, brilliant acting, beautiful cinematography and a well-crafted story with many layers that stays with you for a long time,” the jury said.

“Yiorgos of Kedros” by Greek directors Yiannis Kolozis and Giorgos Kolozis was picked as best feature-length documentary.



The award for best mid-length documentary went to “The Steps” by Daliborka Bajic from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Pioneer Pizza” by Kenyan filmmaker Wesley Shrum was selected as best short documentary.

“Minja and Climate Change” by Zoran Markovic from Montenegro was crowned best short animated film.

“A well-made short animated film that in a comic way addresses a major important issue. All seen through the eyes of a child, and with a wonderful final dispute that leaves us with a big smile on our face and a hope for the future,” the jury wrote.

Anders Lennberg, Anna Lonn-Franco and Bratisav Stankovic were members of the jury.

Photo: A poster for “Dream Haulers” by Iranian director Farzaneh Qaemi.

